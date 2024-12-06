Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 11,305 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.13% of Ingevity worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 809.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ingevity by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

