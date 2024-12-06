Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $118.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.