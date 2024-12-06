Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 470.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

