Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Consensus Cloud Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.42. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.