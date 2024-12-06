Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,072 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 379.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,304,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,824 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

