Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 130,746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 342,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 44,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $594.86 million, a PE ratio of -361.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

