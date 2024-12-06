Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 79,371 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,371 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics comprises about 1.2% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,138 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

