Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $160.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.