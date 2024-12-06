Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 3615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.29.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Insider Activity at Volta Finance

About Volta Finance

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 890 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,895 ($6,246.01). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

