Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:VNO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 998,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
