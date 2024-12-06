Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after buying an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

SNY opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

