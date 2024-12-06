Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $52.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $52,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Fund Description

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

