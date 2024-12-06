Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 268 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.41 and its 200-day moving average is $487.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.