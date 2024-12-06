Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 291 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

