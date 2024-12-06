Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $222.24 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

