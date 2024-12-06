Wallace Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.85 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

