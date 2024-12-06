Wallace Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of CNX Resources worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,694 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 22.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

