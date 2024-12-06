Wallace Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,799 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the period. Tripadvisor comprises about 1.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

