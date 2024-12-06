Washington Harbour Partners LP Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for about 7.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tenable by 35.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Tenable by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

