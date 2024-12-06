Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 682,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 282,502 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 314,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 261,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

