Weaver Consulting Group Has $995,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 248,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204,514 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

