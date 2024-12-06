Weaver Consulting Group Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 243.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 815.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,767 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 773,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $460.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.