Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.
Shares of PEP opened at $160.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
