Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 2,782 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $156.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

