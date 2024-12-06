Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 164,863 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,863 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.28% of Sealed Air worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 56.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 548,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 68.1% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,349,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 546,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

