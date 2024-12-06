Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 208,886 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,806,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.