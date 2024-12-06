Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 395,940 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,940 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of The GEO Group worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 968,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

