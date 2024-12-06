Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,787,013 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,554,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $154.68 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

