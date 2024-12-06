Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,556,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,908,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $228.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.28 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

