WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 3,502 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

