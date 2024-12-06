WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE CRL opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.48 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

