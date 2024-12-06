WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 9,017 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,851,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,262,000 after acquiring an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

