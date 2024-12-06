WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

