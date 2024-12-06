Western Standard LLC Sells 128,252 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,252 shares during the quarter. HealthStream comprises about 1.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HealthStream worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HealthStream by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

