Wexford Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,147,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,132,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $279.80 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $158.43 and a twelve month high of $282.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

