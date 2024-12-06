Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,530 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after buying an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $149.18 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

