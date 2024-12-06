Wexford Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Wexford Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arcellx by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arcellx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.