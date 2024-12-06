Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 320,000 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.15% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE KWEB opened at $30.77 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

