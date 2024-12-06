Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valaris by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Insider Activity

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. This represents a 53.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Down 0.4 %

VAL opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

