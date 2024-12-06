Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $307.35 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928,486 shares during the period. NU accounts for 4.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of NU worth $307,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after buying an additional 11,613,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after buying an additional 7,279,458 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

