Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up about 2.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.46. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

