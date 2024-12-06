White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Boosted by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 18.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $139,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,585,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,967,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,985.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,868.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,793.28.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

