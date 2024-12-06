Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at $343,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

MUE stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

