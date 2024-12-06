William A. Hasler Sells 90,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,929.24. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $2.06 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 382,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 196,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 340,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

Featured Stories

