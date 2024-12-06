William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:DSG Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.62. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$105.80 and a one year high of C$172.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.69 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

