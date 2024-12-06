William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

