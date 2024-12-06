William Daniel Delamater Sells 9,616 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $161,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,125.83. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
