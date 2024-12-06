William H. Carson Acquires 3,200 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $17,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,448. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ANNX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annexon by 116.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,269 shares during the last quarter.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
