Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.