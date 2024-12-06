WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5199 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Target Range Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
